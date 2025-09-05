INEC Confirms 2.8 Million Registered Voters For Anambra Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 2,802,790 voters are on the register for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election slated for Saturday, November 8, 2025.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

Olumekun explained that the commission conducted a voter registration exercise across all 326 wards of the state between July 8 and 20, 2025, during which 168,187 citizens applied as new registrants.

In line with Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the register was displayed for one week to allow claims and objections. The entries were subsequently subjected to the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), which flagged and eliminated 27,817 cases of multiple or duplicate registration.

INEC further approved 5,983 applications for voter transfers into the state, bringing the net addition to 146,353. With this, Anambra’s voter register has risen from 2,656,437 to 2,802,790.

A breakdown of the figures shows Idemili North with the highest voter population at 246,318 (8.79 percent), followed by Awka South with 216,611 (7.73 percent) and Ogbaru with 188,016 (6.71 percent). Dunokofia and Anambra West recorded the lowest figures with 83,580 (2.98 percent) and 71,332 (2.55 percent), respectively.

“The full distribution has been published on INEC’s website and official platforms,” Olumekun noted, assuring that Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for new registrants, transfers, and replacements would be ready for collection well ahead of the poll, now just 63 days away.

He stressed that the November 8 election forms part of off-cycle governorship polls resulting from judicial adjustments to Nigeria’s electoral calendar.

INEC has already released the final list of candidates and confirmed that political campaigns are underway. Sixteen political parties met the May 12 deadline for submission and will field candidates in the Anambra governorship contest.