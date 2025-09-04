CIoTA, UNILAG Groom Next Generation of Transport Leaders

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), in partnership with the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has unveiled a new wave of transport professionals through a joint seminar, workshop, and student induction ceremony.

The event, held at the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre, was themed “Sustainable Integrated Multi-Modal Transportation for National Development.” It attracted academics, industry experts, and stakeholders from across the transport sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, CIoTA President, Prince Segun Obayendo—represented by the institute’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chizoba Anyika—described the collaboration as a defining moment for Nigeria’s transport sector. He noted that the induction of students from the Centre for Multimodal Transport Studies into CIoTA marked an important step in preparing young professionals to drive innovation and reform.

“This partnership signals our shared belief that the future of transportation must rest on knowledge, innovation, and early professional preparation,” Obayendo said.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Iyiola Oni stressed the need for academic excellence, ethical leadership, and practical professionalism as the foundation for sustainable sectoral growth.

The highlight of the programme was a lecture by Professor Bamidele Abiona Badejo, who described integrated multimodal transport—encompassing road, rail, and waterways—as a potential “game changer” for Nigeria. He underscored the value of data-driven strategies in improving operational efficiency and urged professionals to embrace continuous training and specialisation.

“The time has come for enhanced expertise among transport professionals. Equally, Nigerians must be encouraged to utilise infrastructure already provided by government to achieve maximum impact,” Badejo said.

The event blended ceremony with critical discourse, reinforcing the link between academia and industry while reaffirming CIoTA’s commitment to mentoring emerging professionals. The institute pledged continued support through targeted training, strategic growth opportunities, and sustained collaboration.