Ignore Protest, Tinubu Is Working To Curb Hunger – Wike

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been cautioned not to participate in the planned protest by certain Nigerian groups by Minister Nyesom Wike.

After inspecting the continuing construction of a 5-kilometer access road to Saburi 1 and 2 in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), on Thursday, Wike made an appeal while speaking with locals.

Beginning on August 1, some Nigerians have planned to stage a nonviolent protest over the country’s hunger and security. The minister did, however, assert that President Bola Tinubu was cognizant of the issue and making a concerted effort to resolve it.

Describing the current hunger and suffering as a temporary situation, the minister said that the ongoing reforms and policies would soon yield the desired results. He said that the protest was organized by politicians to destabilize Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “Those asking you to protest are lying to you. It is not in the interest of Nigeria, and it is not in your interest.” He called on Nigerians to be patient with the current administration and give Tinubu ample time to solve the rot in the country.

“Don’t be angry and don’t join the protest, because protest will not solve the problem. The government is aware of the hunger, and that is why it is working hard to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“I know that hunger makes people lose patience. Please be patient. That is all I am asking. This hunger will reduce very soon,” he said. Responding to the residents’ plea for the construction of a police station and health facility in Saburi, Wike assured them of the government’s commitment to meeting their needs.

The minister promised to construct a police station, while Mr. Christopher Maikalangu, the chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, promised to construct a health facility.

The Saburi road begins from the Murtala Mohammed Expressway to Old Keffi Road, near Dei-Dei International Market.

adding thatHe also assured the residents that the ongoing road project in the community would be completed as scheduled, adding work has not stopped since the commencement of the project.