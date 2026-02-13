IFAD Seeks Strategic Investment In Youth, Women In Agriculture

The 49th Session of the IFAD Governing Council has ended in Rome with Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, advocating increased strategic investment in youth and women to drive agricultural transformation and strengthen global food systems.

The biennial meeting, themed “From Farm to Market: Investing in Young Entrepreneurs,” underscored the pivotal role of young people in job creation, innovation, and inclusive economic growth across rural economies.

Kyari was elected Chairperson of the IFAD Governing Council at the opening of the session, having previously served as Vice Chair—an outcome widely seen as a reflection of member states’ confidence in Nigeria’s leadership and contributions to advancing global food security.

In his remarks, the minister expressed appreciation for the trust placed in him, pledging to serve with diligence and a strong focus on improving the livelihoods of rural communities, particularly women and youth.

He said prioritising youth and women in agriculture would unlock economic opportunities, stimulate innovation, and foster inclusive growth, while strengthening food systems and reducing hunger and poverty worldwide.

Kyari also commended Bola Tinubu for placing food security at the centre of national policy, noting that Nigeria’s leadership role at IFAD aligns with the administration’s agenda to boost productivity, expand opportunities for young people and women, and build resilient agricultural systems capable of withstanding climate and market shocks.

The minister further praised the efforts of the IFAD Nigeria Country Office, led by Dede Ekoue, for translating global commitments into tangible outcomes for rural communities, particularly through value chain development, youth and women empowerment, and support for smallholder farmers.

According to a statement by the ministry’s Head of Information, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, highlights of the session included a centre-stage event featuring IFAD President Álvaro Lario and African business leader Tony Elumelu, who emphasised the transformative role of young innovators in rural economic development.

The session also recognised the critical contributions of women farmers to food systems, marking the International Year of the Woman Farmer, while calling for urgent action on water security and climate resilience through strategic investments in irrigation and adaptive infrastructure.

As the meeting concluded, Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral cooperation in tackling hunger and poverty, positioning itself as a proactive and influential voice in shaping global agricultural and food security policies.