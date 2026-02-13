Kano State Issues Health Advisory As Respiratory Infections Rise, Rules Out COVID-19 Cases

The Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC) has issued a public health advisory following a recent surge in upper respiratory tract infections across the state, assuring residents that no cases of any COVID-19 variant have been recorded.

In a statement released on Thursday, the agency’s Director-General, Muhammad Abbas, said the increase in symptoms such as sore throat, cough, fever, and nasal congestion had triggered public concern, prompting the need for clarification.

He stressed that while health authorities had observed a noticeable rise in respiratory infections, the situation should not be misconstrued as a resurgence of COVID-19.

“Although we have recorded an increase in upper respiratory tract infections, there are currently no confirmed cases of any COVID-19 variant in Kano. Residents should remain calm and avoid unnecessary panic,” Abbas said.

The centre explained that not all respiratory illnesses are linked to COVID-19, noting that most upper respiratory infections are mild and typically resolve within seven to ten days without complications.

According to the KNCDC, isolation and treatment facilities remain on standby, while early reporting and adherence to basic preventive measures can significantly reduce risks of transmission.

The agency identified common symptoms to include sore throat, runny nose, mild fever, and cough, adding that severe cases may present with difficulty breathing.

Residents were advised to seek prompt medical attention if symptoms worsen, particularly where high fever persists beyond three days, or where chest pain and shortness of breath occur.

The advisory also highlighted vulnerable groups at higher risk of complications, including children under five years, persons above 60, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and HIV.

As part of preventive efforts, the centre urged residents to maintain regular hand hygiene, practise respiratory etiquette by covering coughs and sneezes, avoid close contact with sick individuals, and wear face masks in crowded environments, especially when symptomatic.

It further recommended adequate ventilation of indoor spaces and encouraged residents to ensure routine vaccinations, including diphtheria toxoid, are up to date.

The KNCDC assured that the state has sufficient testing capacity and reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health through sustained surveillance, preparedness, and timely response measures.