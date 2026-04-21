ICPC denies ₦50bn bribery allegation video, threatens legal action over disinformation

Key points

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission denies viral ₦50bn bribery scandal video.

Commission says content is false, misleading, and partly generated using artificial intelligence.

ICPC threatens legal action against individuals behind the circulation of the disinformation.

Main story

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has debunked a viral video alleging a ₦50 billion bribery scandal, describing it as false, misleading, and deliberately designed to misinform the public.

In a statement issued on Monday, the commission said the content circulating on social media has no connection to any of its ongoing operations or investigations.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, J. Okor Odey, the individuals, narratives, and visuals contained in the video were fabricated and, in some instances, generated using artificial intelligence to deceive viewers and damage the commission’s reputation.

“The content being circulated is entirely false. The images, names, and narratives presented are manufactured and, in some cases, AI-generated to mislead the public,” the statement read.

The ICPC further clarified that it is not investigating any individual, including Senior Advocates of Nigeria, legal practitioners, or members of the judiciary, in relation to the alleged ₦50 billion bribery claim.

It also stressed that no such case, transaction, or investigation exists within its official records.

The issues

The incident highlights the growing threat of AI-assisted misinformation and deepfake-style content in Nigeria’s digital space, particularly as it relates to sensitive anti-corruption institutions.

It also raises concerns about how quickly unverified claims can spread online, potentially undermining public trust in government agencies and legal institutions.

What’s being said

The ICPC warned individuals and groups behind the video to desist immediately, adding that legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible for its creation or circulation.

The commission reiterated its commitment to transparency and fact-based investigations, urging Nigerians to rely only on official communication channels for credible information.

It also cautioned the public against sharing unverified content that could mislead citizens or damage institutional credibility.

What’s next

The ICPC says it is monitoring the circulation of the video and may initiate legal proceedings against those responsible for its production and dissemination.

It also signalled a stronger stance against digital misinformation, particularly content involving fabricated corruption allegations.

Bottom line

The ICPC has firmly rejected the ₦50 billion bribery video as fake and AI-manipulated, warning that it will pursue legal action against those spreading disinformation targeting the commission.