FGN Power Company partners with Ebonyi and Enugu to speed up Siemens projects

Keypoints

FGN Power Company (FGNPC) has finalized high-level strategic partnerships with Ebonyi and Enugu states to accelerate Phase 1 of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

A delegation led by Chief Commercial Officer Babatunde Daramola-Oniru met with state officials on Monday, April 20, 2026, to secure Right-of-Way (RoW) and project site security.

In Ebonyi, the centerpiece of the collaboration is the construction of the Ugwaji-Okposi 330kV double-circuit transmission line to unlock stranded power capacity.

In Enugu, the power infrastructure is being integrated as a foundational pillar for Governor Peter Mbah’s “Smart City” urban renewal agenda.

The PPI targets an additional 4,000MW of grid capacity over the next three years through partnerships with Siemens Energy and other global contractors.

Main Story

The drive to modernize Nigeria’s fragile electricity grid is moving into a high-execution phase. On Monday, April 20, 2026, FGN Power Company reaffirmed its commitment to a “sub-national” strategy, engaging directly with the leadership of Ebonyi and Enugu states.

The mission, led by Babatunde Daramola-Oniru, focuses on removing the bureaucratic and physical bottlenecks, such as land disputes and vandalism that often stall major infrastructure projects.

For Ebonyi, the intervention is a game-changer for industrialization. The Ugwaji-Okposi 330kV line is designed to ensure that the state’s international airport, hospitals, and schools no longer suffer from the “stranded capacity” issues that have long plagued the South-East grid. Meanwhile, in Enugu, the focus is on digital transformation.

State officials emphasized that a “Smart City” cannot function on an analog power network, positioning FGNPC’s projects as the essential “backbone” for the state’s planned industrial and technological revolution.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the Right-of-Way (RoW) obstacle; even with high-level government support, transmission lines often face delays from local land compensation claims. Authorities must solve the problem of infrastructure vandalism, which has historically crippled power assets in the South-East region shortly after installation.

Furthermore, there is a technical synchronization risk; the new 330kV lines in Ebonyi must be perfectly integrated with existing distribution networks to ensure that the “unlocked” power actually reaches residential meters. To succeed, the partnership must move beyond the “secretaries to the government” and involve community leaders to ensure local “ownership” and protection of the new assets.

What’s Being Said

“Early and sustained collaboration is the cornerstone of infrastructure sustainability and quick delivery,” stated Babatunde Daramola-Oniru, CCO of FGNPC.

Prof. Grace Umezurike, Ebonyi SSG, called the project the “backbone required to power our international airport, hospitals, and schools.”

What’s Next

Technical teams are expected to begin on-site surveys for the Ugwaji-Okposi 330kV line by the end of Q2 2026 .

. A joint security framework involving state-led vigilantes and federal agencies is likely to be established to protect project sites during construction.

FGNPC is scheduled to hold similar “sub-national” engagements with other South-Eastern states to ensure the regional grid is upgraded uniformly.

Progress reports on the Siemens Energy equipment manufacturing for these specific sites are anticipated by mid-year.

Bottom Line

Power projects in Nigeria have often failed due to a “top-down” approach, but FGNPC is changing the playbook by making state governments active partners. If Ebonyi and Enugu can deliver on their promises of security and land access, the South-East could soon see the most stable electricity supply in its history.