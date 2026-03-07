IATA Focus Africa conference 2026 to prioritise safety and efficiency

KEY POINTS

The 2026 IATA Focus Africa Conference will prioritise aviation safety, connectivity, and operational efficiency across the continent.

The event is scheduled to take place from April 29 to April 30 in Addis Ababa, hosted by Ethiopian Airlines.

Kamil Alawadhi, IATA Regional Vice President, stated the conference seeks to turn aviation’s potential into a sustainable reality.

The Focus Africa initiative has already supported the roll-out of API-PNR programmes in 12 African countries.

MAIN STORY

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the 2026 Focus Africa Conference will center on elevating aviation safety, connectivity, and operational efficiency. Kamil Alawadhi, IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, revealed the theme in a statement on Friday, noting that the conference aims to align stakeholders on pragmatic steps for development.

The event, hosted by Ethiopian Airlines, returns to Addis Ababa following the inaugural session held there in 2023.

Alawadhi emphasized that improving safety, harmonising regulations, and reducing costs are top priorities for this edition. He noted that the demand to support an annual growth rate of three to four per cent exists within the African market. The initiative aims to enable aviation to better support the economic and social development of the continent.

Since its inception, the Focus Africa initiative has driven several key developments in the region. These include the implementation of API-PNR programmes in 12 countries and various regional safety initiatives. Furthermore, new settlement operations have been introduced in Sierra Leone and South Sudan under the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP), and in Ghana and Ivory Coast under the Cargo Account Settlement System (CASS). High-profile aviation speakers are expected to participate in the upcoming two-day event.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Aviation has the potential to do much more to enable Africa’s economic and social development,” stated Kamil Alawadhi , IATA Regional Vice President.

, IATA Regional Vice President. “Improving safety, harmonising regulations and reducing costs, while increasing operational efficiency, are top priorities for this edition of the conference.”

“Focus Africa also seeks to align aviation stakeholders on pragmatic steps needed to turn potential into a sustainable reality.”

WHAT’S NEXT

IATA and Ethiopian Airlines will finalize the list of high-profile speakers for the April event.

Stakeholders will prepare to review progress on API-PNR roll-outs and safety initiatives since the 2023 inaugural conference.

Discussions are expected to focus on expanding BSP and CASS settlement operations to additional African markets.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the IATA Focus Africa Conference 2026 aims to tackle the core barriers of cost and regulation to unlock a projected 4% annual growth in African aviation. By prioritizing safety and operational efficiency, IATA seeks to move the industry from potential to a sustainable economic driver for the continent.