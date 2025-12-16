Africa Aviation Remains Potential Not Performance, Says IATA

For the global aviation industry, Africa remains a region of strong potential rather than strong performance, the International Air Transport Association has said.

Speaking during IATA’s media open days at its executive office in Switzerland, the association’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said Africa is expected to record faster traffic growth than the global average but continues to operate under some of the most difficult conditions in the world.

Walsh noted that while deliveries of new aircraft began to improve toward the end of 2025 and production is expected to accelerate in 2026, demand will still exceed the availability of aircraft and engines. He said that despite Africa’s growth outlook, the region continues to generate the smallest share of global aviation profits, with extremely thin margins.

According to him, Africa holds long-term advantages in renewable energy, particularly solar power, which could position the continent as one of the cheapest producers of renewable energy globally. He said this presents a significant opportunity for the production of low-cost synthetic aviation fuels over time, especially when compared with Europe, where renewable energy costs are higher despite strict mandates on the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

Walsh also identified digital passports as another major opportunity for Africa, stressing the importance of adopting a single global standard rather than fragmented national systems. He said a harmonised digital passport framework would be cheaper to implement and would offer a more efficient system for both governments and passengers.

Kamil Al-Awadhi, IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, echoed these views, saying Africa’s aviation potential is substantial. He said the continent is projected to record the third-fastest growth rate in the world over the next two decades and could be serving more than 400 million passengers annually by 2044.

Al-Awadhi pointed to positive developments such as improved visa openness and the growing adoption of e-visas, which support mobility and regional integration. However, he warned that real progress would depend on governments treating aviation as a development enabler rather than a revenue source.

IATA forecasts global air travel growth of 4.9 percent in 2026, slightly lower than the 5.2 percent expected in 2025. Africa is projected to exceed the global average with growth of about 6.0 percent in 2026.

Despite this demand outlook, Al-Awadhi said the financial position of African airlines remains weak. Of the estimated $41 billion global net profit forecast for 2026, African carriers are expected to earn only about $200 million, representing a margin of 1.3 percent, the lowest of any region. This translates to roughly $1.3 profit per passenger, compared with a global average of $7.9.

He said rising demand has not translated into sustainable profitability, adding that African airlines are capturing only a small share of aviation’s economic value due to structural constraints.

Al-Awadhi also highlighted inconsistencies in visa policies, noting that while 44 percent of African countries now offer e-visas, there is no standard approach across the continent.

He further criticised high airport charges and government levies, saying these costs undermine airline growth. He cited Tanzania as an example, where security-related charges can add as much as $48 to a one-way ticket or $96 to a return ticket, compared with charges of $3 or $4 in many other parts of the world.

According to him, excessive taxes, fees and levies make it difficult for airlines to grow and limit aviation’s contribution to economic development across Africa.