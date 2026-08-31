‘I want to see my Jesus some day’: Nicki Minaj speaks on faith

Key Points

Nicki Minaj has spoken publicly about her Christian faith and belief in God.

The Trinidadian-American rapper said she has made up her mind to one day see Jesus.

She shared a passage from Psalm 36 while reflecting on her faith journey.

Minaj explained why she chose to share the New International Version of the Bible instead of her usual King James Version.

She also blessed her followers and said the message reflected what she believed the Lord was communicating that day.

Main Story

United States-based Trinidadian rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has spoken about her Christian faith, saying she is determined to one day see Jesus as she continues to express her belief in God.

Minaj shared the message on X on Sunday while reflecting on her Christian journey and her desire to meet Jesus.

She wrote, “I’ve got my mind made up And I won’t turn back because I want to see my Jesus some day.”

The rapper also shared an image of Psalm 36 from the Bible, highlighting verses that contrast the behaviour of wicked people with God’s love, faithfulness, righteousness and justice.

In a separate post accompanying the biblical passage, Minaj explained her decision to share the New International Version rather than the King James Version, which she said she would normally use.

She noted that the NIV’s wording could be easier for newer believers to understand, while also offering a blessing to her followers.

The Issues

Minaj’s latest posts offer another glimpse into the role her Christian faith plays in her public life, with the rapper using her platform to share biblical passages and personal reflections about her beliefs.

Her decision to highlight Psalm 36 also places emphasis on themes of faith, righteousness and God’s character, while her explanation of the Bible translation suggests an effort to make the message accessible to people who may be newer to Christianity.

What’s Being Said

“I’ve got my mind made up And I won’t turn back because I want to see my Jesus some day.”

“This is what the Lord is saying today,” Minaj said.

“I’d normally only post the KJV, but I think you’ll understand why the NIV may cut through a little more to newer believers. The Lord richly bless you,” the singer added.

What’s Next

Minaj’s latest comments are likely to continue drawing attention from followers as she increasingly uses her social media platforms to discuss her Christian faith and share biblical messages.

Bottom Line

Nicki Minaj’s latest posts underline her continued expression of Christian faith, with the rapper declaring her determination to one day see Jesus while encouraging her followers through scripture and a message of blessing.