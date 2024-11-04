House of Reps to Investigate $2 Billion Renewable Energy Grants Over Suspected Mismanagement

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has announced plans to investigate the utilization of $2 billion in grants intended for renewable energy development in Nigeria. The probe, set to span a period from 2015 to 2024, aims to address concerns over the effectiveness of these investments in alleviating the country’s ongoing energy security challenges.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Victor Afam (LP-Anambra), issued a statement on Sunday revealing the probe’s focus on various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the investment, procurement, and receipt of renewable energy grants.

The committee has scheduled a two-day public hearing for Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6, in Abuja, urging relevant stakeholders to participate.

Rep. Afam highlighted the lack of substantial progress in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, despite significant funding and government initiatives. He expressed disappointment over the nation’s dysfunctional electricity generation and supply systems, which he said remain inadequate despite the substantial foreign and domestic investments targeted at improving renewable energy infrastructure.

“This investigation seeks to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of government and public resources,” Afam stated, highlighting that the probe would assess the integrity of procurement processes and the implementation of renewable energy projects.

The committee extended its gratitude to the European Union and other donor organizations for their cooperation and valuable input, which has supported the committee’s efforts to gather comprehensive insights into the renewable energy sector’s challenges.

The investigation is expected to reveal gaps in project management and propose recommendations to promote transparency and efficiency in handling funds aimed at boosting Nigeria’s renewable energy potential.