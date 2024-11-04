Meta’s Threads Reaches 275 Million Monthly Users, Expands With New Features

Meta’s social platform Threads now reports 275 million monthly active users, a major step in its effort to compete with X (formerly Twitter). Adam Mosseri, Head of Threads and Instagram, shares the news, expressing appreciation to users while acknowledging there is still work to be done on the platform.

“Yesterday, we crossed 275M monthly active users on @Threads. Thank you to everyone who helped us get here. There’s still a lot to improve, but there’s an exciting energy about this place,” Mosseri says.

Meta launches Threads in July 2023 as an alternative to X, especially following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, which led some users to try new social options. Threads initially sees rapid adoption, reaching 100 million users within a week due to its seamless integration with Instagram. While initial engagement dips as users explore other platforms, growth soon picks up again. In April, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg assures investors that Threads’ user growth aligns with expectations, reporting over 150 million monthly users and highlighting the platform’s cultural relevance as a significant draw.

Meta continually introduces features to enhance user experience, including integration with ActivityPub, the decentralized protocol used by networks like Mastodon, which enables Threads users to connect with the larger Fediverse. In March, Threads allows U.S. users over 18 to link their accounts to decentralized networks, supporting Meta’s vision for Threads to champion open internet standards.

By April 2024, Zuckerberg announces that Threads surpasses 150 million monthly users, and by July, the platform reaches 175 million. Active users now reach 275 million, a 57% increase since July, showcasing Threads’ steady rise as a major social media contender.