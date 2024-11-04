House Of Representatives Launches Investigation Into $2 Billion Renewable Energy Grants

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy is launching an investigation into how $2 billion in renewable energy grants have been utilized in Nigeria. Committee Chairman Rep. Victor Afam (LP-Anambra) confirms this in a statement from Abuja, noting that a public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 6, covering grants and investments allocated from 2015 to 2024.

Afam voices concern that, despite major investments intended to enhance the renewable energy sector, Nigeria still faces significant energy security issues. He explains that the investigation will focus on MDAs involved in renewable energy projects, procurement processes, and grant allocation.

“The House of Representatives is troubled by the ongoing challenges in electricity generation and supply, despite extensive grants and investments for the renewable energy sector,” Afam states. “This investigation seeks to assess the procurement and execution processes to ensure accountability and transparency.”

He further expresses appreciation for the European Union and other donor organizations for their cooperation in providing information to support the investigation, aiming to ensure openness and integrity in managing public resources.