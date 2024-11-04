Tinubu Welcomes New Ministers At Swearing-In Ceremony In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and seven newly appointed ministers arrive at the Council Chambers in Abuja for their official swearing-in ceremony. The event, held on Monday, gathers the ministerial appointees, their families, and other dignitaries, marking the start of their roles within the administration.

According to Channels TV, all seven ministers are present, ready to assume their duties. Typically, Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings take place on Mondays, but this week’s session is postponed to Wednesday to accommodate the ceremony. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga had confirmed the swearing-in plan on Sunday, noting it would formalize the appointments.

The new appointees and their designated positions are as follows:

Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of Labour & Employment

Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu – Minister of State, Foreign Affairs

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment

Idi Mukhtar Maiha – Minister of Livestock Development

Yusuf Abdullahi Ata – Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development

Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad – Minister of State, Education

The appointments follow recent Senate approval and form part of Tinubu’s response to economic challenges. The President initially appointed 48 ministers in August 2023 but recently dismissed five ministers, nominated seven new ones, and reassigned others to different portfolios to optimize his team’s focus on national issues.