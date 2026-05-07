Guinness Nigeria emerges world’s third-largest Guinness market

Key points

Guinness Nigeria Plc states that Nigeria is now the third-largest global market for the Guinness brand, after Ireland and the UK.

The company attributes its growth to strong consumer engagement, football partnerships, and evolving business strategies.

Guinness Nigeria says it is strengthening governance, talent development, and responsible drinking campaigns to sustain long-term growth.

Main story

Guinness Nigeria Plc has disclosed that Nigeria has become the third-largest market globally for the Guinness brand, trailing only Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The company’s Finance and Strategy Director, Mr Mayank Kabra, disclosed during a media parley held on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Kabra, the Guinness brand has built a strong emotional and cultural connection with Nigerian consumers over its 76 years of operations in the country.

“The most interesting thing for us is that Nigeria is the third-biggest market for Guinness globally after Ireland and the UK,” he said.

“Guinness has been part of this country for 76 years, and today many consumers see it as a Nigerian brand rather than an Irish one.”

Kabra attributed the company’s sustained growth to its ability to understand consumer behaviour and adapt to changing market realities.

“We have remained consistent in understanding our consumers and evolving with them. That connection is what continues to drive our growth in Nigeria,” he added.

He said the company continues to deepen consumer engagement through football-related partnerships, including collaborations linked to the Premier League and Arsenal under its “Match Day” campaign initiatives.

“Football remains a powerful cultural platform for us. Through our partnerships, we can connect with consumers in a way that goes beyond just the product,” Kabra stated.

The issues

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most competitive beverage markets, with manufacturers under pressure to maintain brand relevance amid inflation, shifting consumer spending patterns, and intense market competition.

Industry players are increasingly investing in sports sponsorships, digital engagement, and talent development to retain market share and strengthen consumer loyalty.

Corporate governance and responsible alcohol consumption have also become major focus areas for beverage companies operating in the country.

What’s being said

The Corporate Relations and Legal Director of Guinness Nigeria, Mr Rotimi Odusola, said the company remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ethical business conduct.

According to him, the company was among the first organisations certified under the Corporate Governance Rating Scheme of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX)

.

“We take compliance seriously and that is why we continue to be recognised for strong governance practices in the capital market,” Odusola said.

He also highlighted the company’s responsible drinking initiatives, particularly its Ember Months road safety campaign conducted in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

and the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute

.

On workforce development, Human Resource Director Mrs Ayodeji Ajibola said the company was prioritising leadership development, employee inclusion, and skills enhancement.

“Our people are at the centre of our transformation. We are deliberately investing in skills, leadership and performance culture,” she said.

Ajibola disclosed that the company’s sales upskilling initiatives had improved salesforce productivity by 11 per cent and increased redistribution growth by 21 per cent.

She added that Guinness Nigeria continues to run graduate trainee programmes and leadership development initiatives in collaboration with Lagos Business School.

What’s next

Guinness Nigeria is expected to continue expanding its consumer engagement strategies, digital transformation initiatives, and talent development programmes as competition intensifies within the beverage sector.

The company is also likely to strengthen its sports marketing campaigns and governance initiatives to maintain its strong market position in Nigeria and across Africa.

Bottom line

With Nigeria now ranking as Guinness’ third-largest global market, Guinness Nigeria says sustained consumer connection, strong governance practices, and strategic brand engagement remain central to its long-term growth ambitions.