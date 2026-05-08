Economic growth drives rising energy demand in Nasarawa mini-grid communities

Keypoints

Rural Electrification Agency (REA) MD, Abba Aliyu, reported that energy demand is outgrowing initial supply in electrified communities like Amusha and Toto.

The REA has deployed 352.24kWp of solar mini-grid capacity across these specific Nasarawa communities.

Reliable power has led to significant expansion in local business activity and improved livelihoods.

Neighbouring communities are increasingly seeking connections to existing mini-grid opportunities.

The REA is currently developing over 40 additional mini-grids across Nasarawa State to scale clean energy access.

Main Story

Speaking at the Nasarawa Investment Summit (#NIS26), the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, highlighted the transformative impact of decentralized energy on rural economies.

During a panel session titled “Powering the Last Mile,” Aliyu noted that a key indicator of successful electrification is when communities begin to outgrow their initial power allocations.

He cited the communities of Amusha and Toto as primary examples, where the deployment of 352.24kWp in solar capacity has catalyzed a surge in commercial activity.

Aliyu explained that the presence of reliable electricity did more than just provide lighting; it created an environment for business expansion that has led to a continuous rise in energy demand.

This growth has also attracted interest from surrounding settlements looking to tap into the new economic hub. To sustain this momentum, the Agency is advancing more than 40 new mini-grid projects across the state, reinforcing its strategy that energy access is a foundational requirement for long-term regional prosperity and productivity.

The Issues

Rising demand requires constant technical upgrades and capacity expansion to prevent system overloads and maintain service reliability.

Ensuring that the growth in energy consumption remains “productive” (linked to income-generating activities) is essential for the financial sustainability of the mini-grids.

Rapidly scaling from a few pilot projects to 40+ active sites across the state demands rigorous project management and maintenance oversight.

What’s Being Said

“One of the clearest signs that electrification is working is when communities begin to outgrow their initial power demand,” said Abba Aliyu, MD/CEO of REA.

“Electrification is not just about connecting communities. It is about creating the conditions for long-term prosperity, productivity, and inclusive growth,” Aliyu added.

Aliyu described Amusha and Toto as “strong examples of what sustainable energy access can unlock.”

What’s Next

The REA will continue the rollout of the 40+ scheduled mini-grids to expand the state’s clean energy footprint.

Technical teams may be deployed to Amusha and Toto to evaluate capacity expansion needs based on the reported rise in demand.

Future summit engagements will likely focus on integrating these mini-grids with agricultural processing and small-scale manufacturing to maximize economic impact.

Bottom Line Rising energy demand in Nasarawa’s rural communities is being hailed as a success metric by the REA, signaling that solar mini-grids are effectively fueling local economic expansion.