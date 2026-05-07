Dembele fires PSG into back-to-back Champions League finals

Key points

Paris Saint-Germain reached the UEFA Champions League final after a 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich.

Ousmane Dembele scored early to hand PSG a crucial advantage in the second-leg clash.

The French champions will now face Arsenal in the final scheduled for May 30 in Budapest.

Main story

Paris Saint-Germain secured a place in the UEFA Champions League final on Wednesday night after holding Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw, sealing a 6-5 aggregate victory.

The French side, who entered the encounter with a narrow advantage from the first leg, made a dream start as Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring in the third minute.

Dembele calmly converted a cutback from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to hand PSG an early lead and strengthen their grip on the tie.

Despite dominating possession for large spells of the encounter, Bayern Munich struggled to break down PSG’s disciplined defensive setup.

The German champions continued to push forward in search of a comeback, with Harry Kane eventually finding the net in stoppage time.

However, the late equaliser proved insufficient as PSG held on to book a second consecutive appearance in Europe’s biggest club competition final.

The issues

PSG’s qualification highlights the club’s growing consistency on the European stage after years of heavy investment aimed at securing Champions League success.

The result also raises questions for Bayern Munich, whose dominance in possession failed to translate into decisive attacking opportunities over the two legs.

For PSG, the focus remains on finally cementing their status among Europe’s elite with another shot at continental glory.

What’s being said

Football analysts praised PSG’s tactical discipline and defensive resilience, particularly under sustained pressure from Bayern Munich.

Dembele’s influence in attack and Kvaratskhelia’s creativity were also identified as key factors behind the French side’s progression.

Bayern, meanwhile, were criticised for their inability to convert possession dominance into clear-cut chances despite boasting attacking talents such as Harry Kane.

What’s next

PSG will now prepare for a highly anticipated final clash against Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest.

The final presents PSG with another opportunity to secure their first UEFA Champions League title, while Arsenal will be aiming to reclaim European glory after years away from the summit of continental football.

Bottom line

An early strike from Ousmane Dembele and a disciplined defensive display were enough to send Paris Saint-Germain into a second straight Champions League final, where Arsenal now stand between the French giants and European glory.