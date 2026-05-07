APC waives presidential screening for Tinubu ahead of 2027 primaries

Key points

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee has waived screening requirements for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

The party cited constitutional powers and overwhelming endorsements from key APC stakeholders as reasons for the decision.

APC said requiring Tinubu to appear before a screening committee would be “redundant and unnecessary” since he was screened before the 2022 primaries.

Main story

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress has officially waived the presidential screening requirements for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the party’s forthcoming primary elections.

The decision was reached during the APC NWC’s 188th meeting held on May 6, 2026, in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said Tinubu had been “deemed duly screened” in accordance with the party’s constitution.

According to the statement, the waiver was granted under Article 13.4 (xiii) and (xiv) of the APC Constitution, which empowers the NWC to organise and supervise party primaries and grant waivers in special circumstances when deemed necessary in the interest of the party.

The ruling party explained that Tinubu had already received widespread endorsements and votes of confidence from major stakeholders across the party structure.

The APC specifically referenced endorsements from the Progressive Governors Forum, members of the National Assembly, and other party organs during the APC National Summit held on May 22, 2025.

The party further argued that Tinubu, as the incumbent president and leader of the APC, had already undergone screening and clearance processes before the 2022 presidential primaries.

“Requiring his physical appearance before a screening committee, at this time, would be redundant and unnecessary,” the statement noted.

The issues

The decision comes amid increasing political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with major parties already positioning key figures for presidential contests.

Tinubu’s endorsement by influential APC blocs has reinforced perceptions of growing internal consensus around his expected bid for a second term.

However, the waiver also raises questions about internal party democracy and the extent to which screening procedures should apply uniformly to all aspirants, including incumbents.

What’s being said

The APC maintained that the waiver aligns with the party’s constitutional provisions and broader political interests.

Party officials argue that Tinubu’s leadership position, prior clearance in 2022, and endorsements from critical stakeholders justified the decision.

Political observers, meanwhile, say the move signals the APC’s intention to consolidate support around Tinubu early ahead of the presidential race.

What’s next

Attention is now expected to shift toward the formal commencement of APC presidential primary activities and potential declarations by other aspirants within and outside the ruling party.

Opposition parties are also likely to intensify coalition talks and strategic positioning in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

Bottom line

By waiving President Tinubu’s screening requirements, the APC has effectively reinforced his dominance within the party structure and signalled strong institutional backing ahead of the 2027 presidential primaries.