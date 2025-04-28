GTCO Market Value Hits N2.15 Trillion As Foreign Investors Move In

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, recorded a market value surge of about 7% last week following the markdown of its stock price for a N7.30 dividend payment.

The uptick in GTCO’s valuation was primarily driven by significant offshore interest, as foreign investors intensified their buying activity in the stock market. Demand for the orange-branded financial services giant increased notably ahead of the group’s first-quarter 2025 earnings release.

Reflecting the positive sentiment among investors, GTCO’s share price climbed to N63 during a rally that spanned three of the four trading sessions on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) last week.

Transaction data on GTCO shares revealed that the stock price appreciated by 6.7786%, rising from N59 at the start of the week, supported by strong market activities.

The final rally of the week was fueled by substantial trading volume on Friday. GTCO’s stock price advanced from N61.10 to N63 as more than 60.735 million units, valued at N3.807 billion, exchanged hands.

GTCO dominated the NGX volume chart on Friday, with its 60.74 million traded shares accounting for 14.19% of the total market volume recorded that day.