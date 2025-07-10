GTCO Lists Shares On London Stock Exchange, Secures Landmark Global Market Access

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) commenced trading on the prestigious London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Wednesday, following the successful completion of its primary equity offering.

With this development, GTCO has become the first Nigerian financial institution to achieve a full equity listing on the LSE. According to a statement published on the group’s official website, a total of 36.4 billion of the company’s ordinary shares have been officially listed on the LSE’s main market, enabling immediate trading activities.

GTCO confirmed that its entire issued share capital—comprising exactly 36,425,229,514 shares—has been admitted into the equity shares category under the international commercial companies’ secondary listing segment of the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Official List.

In addition, the company announced that its shares are now being traded under the ticker symbol “GTHC.” The firm also plans to transition this ticker to “GTCO” after completing the cancellation of its Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

Leading up to its London listing, GTCO had already attracted significant foreign portfolio investment in the Nigerian market, buoyed by the bank’s robust financial performance and growing market share. Notably, GTCO maintains one of the banking sector’s most competitive cost-of-funds structures, underpinned by its expansive presence in the retail banking segment.