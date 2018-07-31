GTBank, NIS Partner on Digital Payment Solution For International Passports

Foremost African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. (GTBank), has partnered with New Works Limited and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to deliver a digitalised end-to-end process for Nigerians to apply for their international passports online and also make payments at the official rates online.

This multi-channel payment system will enable Nigerians to apply for all international passport types (new and renewals) online and make payments on all GTBank’s e-channels using the reference ID generated at the application stage.

Payment for passport services can be made on GTBank’s Internet banking platform, GTBank’s mobile banking app or via GTBank’s 737 platform, by simply dialing *737*33*7*TRANSACTIONID#.

In addition to these payment channels, GTBank is launching payment offices at six of the Nigerian Immigration Service Offices, starting with the passport office at Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Five other payment offices will be set up at Alausa, Festac, Port Harcourt, Kano and the NIS Headquarters in Abuja. The GTBank payment offices will make paying for immigration services at NIS offices easy and seamless.

Commenting on the partnership with New Works and the Nigeria Immigration Service, Segun Agbaje the managing director of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. said “We are delighted to be at the forefront of digital banking solutions that are making banking faster, cheaper and simpler for every Nigerian.

We believe that creating a multi-channel payment system for immigration services reflects our commitment to driving digital banking solutions that not only drive financial inclusion but also positions us at the centre of an ecosystem that offers benefits beyond banking.”

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking industry and is regarded by industry watchers as one of Africa’s most innovative financial institutions. The Bank has continued to lead the e-banking revolution in Nigeria through the provision of various e-payment solutions aimed at making it easier for customers to carry out their transactions.