GTBank Board to Deliberate Upon 2017 Financial Results, Dividend Jan 24

Guaranty Trust Bank, GTBank Plc’s Board of Directors, has fixed Wednesday, January 24, 2017, for a meeting to consider the lender’s full year financial statements of 2017.

The financial institution said during the meeting, participants may also look into the full year dividend.

“Pursuant to the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for quoted companies, GTBank Plc hereby informs you that the board of directors of our bank is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, to consider the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

“Issue relating to the full year dividend may also be discussed at the meeting.

“Kindly note that we are required to forward the audited accounts to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for approval, prior to the release of the results on the floor of the NSE.

“We shall notify you of the decisions reached after the approval of the CBN is obtained,” the statement said.

As a result of this, the company has announced the commencement of the closed period for trading in the shares of GTBank at the stock market.

“We hereby inform you of the scheduled commencement of the closed period for trading in the bank’s shares on Thursday, January 4, 2018, in respect of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017,” it said.