FG Commissions Digital Village In Abuja To Bridge Rural Connectivity Gap

The Federal Government has commissioned a Digital Village in Ibwa 2, Kura community, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as part of its commitment to enhancing digital inclusion in underserved rural areas.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, was launched in collaboration with Huawei Nigeria and Globacom. It provides high-speed internet access, e-learning infrastructure, and telemedicine services aimed at transforming remote communities into digitally empowered ecosystems.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the project is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to drive inclusive digital development across the country.

“We are privileged to have a President who is committed to the progress of every Nigerian, regardless of their location,” Dr. Tijani stated. “This initiative is part of the President’s mandate to ensure that every citizen can harness the opportunities that digital technology offers.”

The minister described the mobile phone as a “window to the world,” highlighting its potential to connect individuals to education, financial services, healthcare, and family. However, he noted that over 20 million Nigerians, particularly in the northern regions, still lack access due to limited connectivity infrastructure.

“To address this gap, the President has approved the deployment of 7,000 connectivity kits, such as the one installed here in Kura,” he said. “This community is the first beneficiary, and with proper use, more installations will follow.”

The Digital Village features free public Wi-Fi, internet-enabled classrooms with Huawei’s IdeaHub smart boards, and digitally equipped health centres capable of delivering telemedicine services. The entire infrastructure is powered by solar energy to ensure sustainability.

Dr. Tijani also commended Huawei Nigeria for its comprehensive support beyond connectivity. The company donated digital learning devices, provided teacher training, and renovated the local school to incorporate remote learning capabilities. The local health centre was also upgraded with medical kits, workstations, and telemedicine equipment.

“They’re not just building infrastructure—they’re investing in people,” Tijani noted.

Huawei Nigeria’s Enterprise Managing Director, Mr. Terrens Wu, reiterated the project’s people-centred focus, stating that the Digital Village initiative is designed to improve lives, not merely deploy technology.

“Digital villages are about people—empowering farmers to access market prices, enabling students to learn online, and allowing pregnant women to receive medical advice—all from their mobile phones,” Wu said. “It’s about breaking barriers and creating access.”

He added that the initiative is anchored on three pillars: connectivity, education, and healthcare.

Also speaking, Mr. Kazim Kaka, Head of Globacom’s Northwest Division, underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in driving rural connectivity.

“This goes beyond telecom services. It’s about giving every Nigerian a fair opportunity to thrive in the digital age,” he said.

The traditional ruler of Ibwa 2 Kura, Alhaji Abubakar Shuaibu, lauded the project, describing it as a transformational development for the community.

“Today, our village looks like London,” he remarked. “We now have network, devices, and upgraded school and health facilities. Though we still need more teachers and medical personnel, this is a remarkable step forward.”

The Digital Village currently caters to over 12,000 residents. The Ministry announced that additional rural communities will be integrated into future phases of the programme.