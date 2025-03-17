GOMYCODE And Woolf University Partner To Offer Globally Recognised Master’s Degree In Software Engineering In Nigeria

GOMYCODE, a leading technology education provider, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Woolf University, a global collegiate higher education institution, to offer Master of Science in Computer Science with Specialization in Software Engineering to aspiring and established tech professionals in Nigeria. This collaboration aims to provide accessible, high-quality, globally recognized education to individuals seeking to advance their careers and expand their opportunities.

The Master’s program is designed to empower busy professionals and ambitious individuals with advanced skills and qualifications, opening doors to global job opportunities and facilitating potential emigration for those seeking international careers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Woolf University to bring this exceptional opportunity to Nigeria,” said Yahya Bouhlel, Co-founder of GOMYCODE. “In today’s competitive tech landscape, advanced degrees are increasingly essential. This partnership allows us to provide a flexible, world-class education that empowers our students to achieve their career aspirations, whether they seek to excel locally or on a global stage.”

The program’s online, flexible structure caters to the demands of working professionals, enabling them to balance their studies with existing commitments. Students will benefit from Woolf University’s rigorous academic standards and GOMYCODE’s practical, industry-relevant approach to learning.

“Woolf University is excited to collaborate with GOMYCODE to expand access to quality higher education in Nigeria,” stated Naveen Jangir, Head of Strategy and Growth, from Woolf University. “Our mission is to democratize education, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our goal of providing accessible, accredited degrees to learners worldwide. We believe this program will equip Nigerian tech professionals with the skills and credentials they need to thrive in the global economy.”

Babatunde Olaifa, Country Head of GOMYCODE in Nigeria, emphasized the significance of this partnership for the Nigerian tech ecosystem. “This collaboration represents a significant leap forward for tech education in Nigeria. By offering a globally recognized Master’s degree, we are empowering our professionals to compete on a global scale. This is a chance for people to level up their careers, and to open doors that they previously thought were closed. We are very excited to see the impact that this program will have on the lives of our students and the broader Nigerian tech community.”

This Master of Science in Computer Science with Specialization in Software Engineering program is ideal for tech professionals seeking to enhance their qualifications; Individuals aiming for global job opportunities; those considering emigration and requiring advanced degrees; ambitious individuals looking to accelerate their career growth.

GOMYCODE and Woolf University are committed to providing a supportive and enriching learning environment that fosters innovation and excellence.