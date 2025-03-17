Climate Group Warns Against Environmental Degradation, Backs New ESHIA Bill

Citizen Climate International has urged Nigerian leaders to prioritise sustainable development and avoid economic growth at the expense of environmental degradation and social displacement.

The organisation’s Africa Regional Coordinator, Dr Michael David, made this call while reacting to the recent passage of the Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment (ESHIA) Bill through its first reading at the House of Representatives.

David commended the sponsors of the bill — Julius Pondi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State, and Terseer Ugbor of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State — for driving the initiative. He described the bill as a significant step toward promoting sustainable and inclusive development.

“The ESHIA Bill provides a legal framework to ensure that all projects undergo thorough assessments before execution to mitigate risks and maximise benefits,” David stated. “It represents a vital shift toward protecting vulnerable communities, enhancing public health, and promoting environmental sustainability.”

The bill, when enacted, will repeal the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act of 1992, replacing it with the ESHIA Act to align with modern environmental, social, and health standards.

David stressed that the bill’s passage would integrate environmental protection, social equity, and public health considerations into Nigeria’s development agenda.

“The introduction of the ESHIA Bill underscores the need for responsible development leaders must recognise that true economic progress comes from balancing growth with environmental and social responsibility.” he noted.

The bill’s progression marks a significant policy shift aimed at addressing the environmental and social challenges associated with unchecked development.