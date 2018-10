Gold Rises by 0.8% after Two Consequtive Declines

Gold prices rose on Friday on the back of a mixed performance by the United States dollar after data showed the new jobs created by the American economy were less than expected in September.

The precious metal prices increased after two consecutive declines, which helped it register weekly gains of 0.8%.

Gold futures for December delivery rose by $4, or 0.3%, to settle at the level of $1,205.60 per ounce.

