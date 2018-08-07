Fintech Startup Leverages on Technology to Streamline Insurance Sector

Carrot Technologies Limited, a financial technology firm (FinTech) start-up has hinted that there are benefits in the Nigerian insurance market by leveraging technology.

At a press briefing in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer, (COO) of the firm, Odunayo Williams, said the initiative is to help Nigerians organise their assets and securing their financial future.

He also mentioned that the platform enables testators to appoint guardians for their children and aged parents, appoint trustees, witnesses thereby securing their financial future.

Williams said: “Life is full of uncertainties and risks faced by Nigerians irrespective of social class, ethnicity, religion and other factors, however, those who succeed in life are those who acknowledge these uncertainties and hence, arm themselves with a well-planned strategy on how to face and overcome their challenges.

“Our mission is to simplify access to estate planning for everyone and everywhere. Carrot is a one stop online platform that provides estate planning solutions for subscribers to securely create, update and schedule the execution of their wills and other testamentary instruments including Deed of Gifts in real time.

“The distinctive benefit of a Carrot subscriber is that you also get a N1 million Personal Life Insurance cover and a N100, 000 Medical Expense Cover from Royal Exchange Assurance Plc and Leadway Insurance Plc. Carrot helps families break through the perceived challenges of securing and protecting their families’ financial future,” Joshua stated.”

With the initiative, Nigerians could make legal and valid will, purchase a health, life, travel and unemployment benefits insurance and organize their inventory of assets – in minutes and with just a click.

“That the unique social experience also makes it easy for users to invite family and friends to serve important future roles, encouraging transparent dialogue about hopes and expectations.