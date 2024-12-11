Global Airline Revenue to Surpass $1 Trillion In 2025 – IATA Forecasts

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts global airline revenues will surpass $1 trillion for the first time in 2025, reaching $1.007 trillion. This milestone signals continued recovery and growth in the aviation sector.

Despite the revenue increase, airlines face operating costs of $940 billion, leaving a net profit margin of 3.6%. This amounts to a net profit of $36.6 billion, or about $7 per passenger, after accounting for expenses, taxes, and interest.

IATA projects passenger revenues to contribute $705 billion, with ancillary services adding $145 billion. Cargo revenues are expected to reach $157 billion, driven by e-commerce and geopolitical factors. The average airfare, including ancillary fees, is forecasted to decline to $380 in 2025.

Passenger demand is set to grow by 8%, outpacing a 7.1% increase in capacity. On the cost side, labor expenses are projected at $253 billion, fuel costs at $248 billion, and maintenance costs are expected to rise due to aging fleets. While fuel prices are likely to stabilize, labor costs are anticipated to increase by 7.6%, reflecting a workforce growth to 3.3 million employees.

IATA highlights regional variations in profitability and growth:

Africa : Airlines are expected to record the weakest net profit margin at 0.9%, with a net profit of $0.2 billion, driven by 8.0% demand growth and a 7.7% rise in capacity.

Middle East : The region is projected to lead in profitability with a net profit of $5.9 billion, an 8.2% margin, and per-passenger earnings of $23.9, supported by robust demand growth of 9.5% and strategic investments.

Latin America : Airlines in this region are expected to earn a net profit of $1.3 billion, achieving a 2.4% margin and per-passenger earnings of $3.8, with demand rising by 8% and capacity increasing by 7.9%.

Asia-Pacific : Airlines are forecasted to achieve $3.6 billion in net profit, with a modest 1.4% margin. Passenger demand is set to grow by 11.7%, slightly outpacing a 10.8% increase in capacity.

North America : The region is projected to generate the highest absolute profit of $13.8 billion, with a 4.2% margin and per-passenger earnings of $11.8. Demand is expected to grow by 3%, ahead of a 2.8% rise in capacity, supported by strong network carriers.

: The region is projected to generate the highest absolute profit of $13.8 billion, with a 4.2% margin and per-passenger earnings of $11.8. Demand is expected to grow by 3%, ahead of a 2.8% rise in capacity, supported by strong network carriers. Europe: Airlines in Europe are expected to report a net profit of $11.9 billion, with a 4.4% margin and per-passenger earnings of $9.2, driven by the recovery of low-cost carriers.

The projected growth comes amid cost pressures, particularly in labor and maintenance. Airlines continue to implement efficiency measures and explore innovations to sustain profitability.

IATA’s outlook for 2025 underscores the evolving dynamics of the aviation industry, highlighting regional differences, opportunities for growth, and ongoing challenges in a competitive global market.