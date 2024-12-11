Forex Crisis: ABCON Enforces Business Hours for BDC Operators

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) directs its members to operate strictly within business hours of 8:00 am to 6:00 pm daily, warning that failure to comply will result in sanctions.

This directive aligns with instructions from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Security Agency (NSA) aimed at promoting transparency and tackling malpractice in the foreign exchange (FX) market.

In a memo titled “CBN’s Directive on Opening and Closing Hours of Business” issued on December 10, 2024, ABCON mandates immediate adherence to the directive. The association stresses that any deviation from the prescribed operating hours will attract penalties.

Additionally, BDC operators at airports are instructed to comply with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations regarding business hours.

The memo states:

“All licensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operators must operate strictly within the hours of 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, Nigerian time.

“This directive takes effect immediately. Any non-compliance will result in penalties. BDC operators at airports must also abide by NCAA regulations.

“We expect full adherence to this directive to ensure smooth and compliant operations across all BDCs.”

The directive is part of ongoing efforts by the CBN to streamline Nigeria’s FX market operations. Recent updates to the CBN’s foreign exchange guidelines aim to consolidate FX windows, redefine market participants’ roles, and enhance transparency.

Under the new framework, all FX transactions must be conducted through the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), a centralized platform that publishes daily FX rates for public access. Licensed BDCs can now purchase foreign exchange directly from authorized dealers, subject to a monthly cap set by the CBN.

By enforcing stricter operational hours and introducing updated guidelines, the CBN seeks to address malpractice, improve access to FX, and establish a more transparent and efficient foreign exchange system. These measures highlight the importance of compliance to ensure a stable and regulated FX market in Nigeria.