Gas Cylinders, Not Bomb, Caused Kebbi Hospital Explosion — Police

The Kebbi State Police Command has clarified that the explosion recorded at the General Hospital, Bagudo, was not caused by a bomb or any aerial activity, but by gas cylinders that overheated during a fire outbreak within the facility.

The clarification followed investigations and expert assessments conducted after the incident, which had sparked speculation about a possible bomb blast or helicopter involvement.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bashir Usman, said findings by Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) experts, working alongside the Commissioner of Police Tactical Team, confirmed that no explosives were involved.

According to the police, the explosion resulted from an inferno that caused the overheating of gas cylinders connected to air-conditioning units and refrigerators in the hospital, leading to the loud blasts heard in the area.

“The assessment further established that there was no aerial or helicopter activity connected to the explosion,” the statement said.

The command also confirmed that no casualties were recorded, noting that no lives were lost and no injuries sustained, as verified by on-site expert teams.

Urging calm, the police advised members of the public and the media to disregard unverified reports and rumours linking the incident to a bomb explosion or helicopter activity, and to rely solely on official information.

The command assured residents that the situation was fully under control and reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and transparent communication.