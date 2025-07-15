Garba Shehu Discloses Buhari’s Concerns Over EndSARS Protest

Former presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu has stated that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari would have supported the #EndSARS protest if it had remained peaceful and had not been hijacked by subversive elements.

Shehu made the remarks on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show, as tributes continue to pour in for the former Nigerian leader, who passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

“It would have been welcomed, knowing Buhari, even if it was driven by grievances,” Shehu stated. “I don’t want to deny that people had legitimate concerns, and the government responded early with dialogue and concessions, including dismantling the SARS unit, which had triggered much of the anger.”

According to Shehu, the situation changed when the demonstrations escalated into chaos, with widespread vandalism, attacks on law enforcement, and loss of lives.

“There was vandalism, attacks on law enforcement, arson, and even loss of lives. No responsible government would ignore that,” he said. “What started as a noble movement was eventually hijacked by subversive elements. When law enforcement became overwhelmed and both state and federal assets were being destroyed, particularly in Lagos, it became a serious national concern.”

Shehu added that President Buhari was deeply troubled by the violence and the breakdown of order.

“He wasn’t happy with how things unfolded, and we can only hope such an incident never happens again in this country,” he said.