NCAA Commends Government Efforts To Expand Opportunities For Women n Aviation

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has commended the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to improve gender inclusion in the aviation sector, describing recent initiatives as a positive step toward expanding opportunities for women.

Speaking at a Women in Aviation event held in Lagos on February 16, 2026, the agency’s Lagos Regional Manager, Bukola Teriba, said current reforms are helping to create a more enabling environment for women to take on leadership and technical roles across the industry.

According to the regulator, policy direction from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, led by Festus Keyamo, alongside institutional initiatives within the NCAA under Director General Chris Najomo, is aimed at strengthening merit-based advancement and broadening participation in specialised fields.

Industry stakeholders say the focus is shifting toward encouraging women to pursue careers in technical and operational areas such as engineering, air traffic management, and flight operations, areas where female representation has historically been lower.

Participants at the event also highlighted the importance of professional networks such as Women in Aviation International in supporting mentorship, skills development, and visibility for women in the sector.

Beyond career progression, discussions touched on the need for workplace practices that support employee wellbeing in an industry characterised by round-the-clock operations. Stakeholders noted that flexible policies and supportive organisational cultures can help improve retention and long-term participation.

The NCAA encouraged young women and girls to consider aviation careers, emphasising that continued collaboration between government, regulators, and industry players will be key to building a more inclusive and competitive aviation ecosystem in Nigeria.