Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Uyo Takeoff: Akwa Ibom Targets April For First International Flight

Uyo Takeoff: Akwa Ibom Targets April For First International Flight

Kehinde Victor
The Akwa Ibom State Government has officially confirmed its readiness to commence international flight operations at the Victor Attah International Airport (VAIA) in Uyo, targeting a launch date of April 1, 2026. Following a high-level technical inspection on February 15, 2026, the State Commissioner for Finance,

Emem Bob, expressed confidence that the facility is on track to meet federal requirements. This move follows the official upgrade of the airport to international status by the Federal Government in late 2025, positioning the state as a strategic aviation hub in the Gulf of Guinea.

The state’s readiness is centered on a newly completed, world-class international terminal and a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility. The MRO, one of the few in West Africa, is a critical requirement for international status, allowing global carriers to perform routine technical checks directly in Uyo.

Inspection teams from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have already verified the airport’s three-kilometer runway and smart internet installations, confirming that only “minor gaps” remain before the final April deadline.

Governor Umo Eno has integrated this transition into a broader “Aviation Ecosystem,” which includes the construction of a dedicated cargo terminal and a 100-unit housing estate for airport personnel, both captured in the 2026 budget.

These infrastructural pillars are designed to support a seamless passenger and cargo experience, with Ibom Air expected to lead the charge in regional and international route expansion. To ensure a smooth transition, a technical committee is now meeting on-site weekly to finalize the deployment of border agencies, including the Nigeria Immigration Service and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

