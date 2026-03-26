Facebook Instagram Linkedin X Youtube
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Home Uncategorized FX gap widens as Naira weakens across markets

FX gap widens as Naira weakens across markets

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
No Plan To Covert Forex In Dom Accounts, CBN Assures
No Plan To Covert Forex In Dom Accounts, CBN Assures

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 26, 2026

Key Points

  • Naira weakens to ₦1,386.70/$ at official market, ₦1,415/$ parallel rate
  • FX gap widens to ₦28.30 amid reduced central bank dollar supply
  • Stronger U.S. dollar and rising yields intensify pressure on emerging currencies

Main Story

The gap between Nigeria’s official and parallel foreign exchange markets widened to ₦28.30 on Wednesday, reflecting renewed pressure on the naira amid constrained dollar liquidity.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed the official rate weakening to ₦1,386.70 per dollar from ₦1,382.68 in the previous session. Intraday trading saw the currency fluctuate between ₦1,376 and ₦1,391.50, signalling persistent volatility in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

In the parallel market, the naira depreciated further to ₦1,415 per dollar, driven largely by reduced foreign exchange interventions. Market participants attributed the widening spread to limited dollar sales to Bureau de Change operators, who typically access up to $150,000 weekly.

Externally, a strengthening U.S. dollar has compounded pressures. The Dollar Index has risen approximately 1.8% in March, supported by higher U.S. interest rates and safe-haven demand linked to geopolitical tensions. The index peaked near 100.50 earlier in the month and remains above key technical support levels.

Analysts note that most G10 currencies have weakened against the dollar in recent weeks, underscoring broader global currency realignments.

What’s Being Said

“Liquidity remains the dominant driver of the naira’s movement across both windows,” said a Lagos-based currency analyst.

“Without sustained FX supply from the central bank, the spread will likely persist or widen further,” the analyst added.

What’s Next

  • Market participants will monitor CBN intervention patterns and FX auction activity
  • Global dollar strength and U.S. rate outlook remain key external drivers
  • Short-term volatility is expected to persist as liquidity conditions tighten

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s widening FX spread highlights persistent structural imbalances in dollar supply, reinforcing concerns about market efficiency and price discovery across the country’s dual exchange rate system.

LCCI urges strategic market stabilisation over price suppression as fuel costs surge

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2026 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES

Nigeria Customs engages AfCFTA secretariat on simplified trade regime

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.