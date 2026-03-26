Iran rejects Trump peace plan, demands Hormuz control

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 26, 2026

Key Points

Iran rejects U.S. 15-point ceasefire proposal delivered via Pakistan

Tehran demands sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz and war reparations

Maritime tensions continue to disrupt roughly one-fifth of global energy flows

Main Story

Iran has formally rejected a 15-point ceasefire proposal advanced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, escalating tensions in an already volatile Middle East conflict.

The proposal, reportedly transmitted through Pakistan as part of indirect diplomatic efforts, aimed to halt hostilities between Iran and its regional adversaries. However, Iranian officials dismissed the framework as unrealistic, arguing it failed to reflect battlefield conditions and regional power dynamics.

Instead, Tehran issued a counterproposal demanding international recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global shipping corridor — alongside war reparations, security guarantees against future attacks, and an end to hostilities targeting Iran and its allied groups.

The rejection comes as Iran tightens control over maritime transit in the strait, imposing stricter regulations and tolls on vessels. The development has intensified a broader standoff that continues to disrupt nearly 20% of global oil and gas shipments, raising fresh concerns in energy markets.

Military tensions also remain elevated, with Iran continuing strikes against Israel, while Washington has reportedly increased troop deployments to the region. Iranian lawmakers are now considering legislation to formalise new Hormuz transit rules, including restrictions on countries aligned with U.S. sanctions.

What’s Being Said

“The proposal presented is excessive and detached from realities on the ground,” an Iranian foreign ministry official said.

“Any resolution must respect Iran’s sovereignty and security interests, particularly in strategic waterways,” the official added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has offered to mediate talks, stated: “We remain committed to facilitating dialogue, but all parties must demonstrate flexibility.”

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