Funke Akindele’s record-breaking ‘behind the scenes’ to stream on Netflix April 3

KEY POINTS

Funke Akindele’s blockbuster film Behind the Scenes will begin streaming globally on Netflix starting April 3, 2026.

The movie is the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time, earning over ₦2.7 billion across West Africa during its cinema run.

Behind the Scenes shattered multiple records, including the fastest climb to ₦512 million (12 days) and the highest single-day earnings in Nollywood history (₦129 million).

The transition to Netflix highlights Akindele’s “platform-agnostic” strategy, successfully balancing cinema, streaming, YouTube, and television.

MAIN STORY

Nollywood powerhouse Funke Akindele is set to take her latest cinematic triumph to a global audience as Behind the Scenes prepares for its Netflix debut on April 3. The film, which premiered in cinemas on December 12, 2025, concluded its theatrical run in mid-March after selling more than 450,000 tickets.

By grossing over ₦2.7 billion, it solidified its position as the most successful Nollywood production in history, surpassing all previous domestic box office benchmarks.

Akindele’s release strategy remains a distinct outlier in the post-pandemic film industry. While many creators shifted primarily to direct-to-streaming models, Akindele has consistently prioritized the cinema experience, particularly during the lucrative December holiday season. Behind the Scenes followed this proven formula, breaking the record for the highest single-day gross on Boxing Day 2025 with ₦129 million in ticket sales.

Co-directed by Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Scarlet Gomez, Uzor Arukwe, Destiny Etiko, Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, and the duo Wanni x Handi. The move to Netflix marks a strategic return to the platform for Akindele, who has previously collaborated with Amazon Prime Video for titles like A Tribe Called Judah and Battle on Buka Street.

Industry experts point to Akindele’s ability to navigate various distribution channels—cinema, streaming, YouTube, and TV—as the key to her dominance. Beyond her record-breaking films, she continues to manage long-running television hits like Jenifa’s Diary and Aiyetoro Town. The April 3 global streaming launch is expected to introduce the record-breaking Nigerian production to millions of subscribers across the 190 countries served by Netflix.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The film had a very successful run in cinemas, earning over ₦2.7 billion across West Africa,” the box office report noted.

noted. “This move shows Akindele’s unique way of releasing her films… without depending on just one platform,” an industry analyst observed.

observed. “It was the first Nollywood movie to make over ₦2 billion and reached ₦512 million in just 12 days,” the production statement confirmed.

WHAT’S NEXT

International audiences will gain access to the film on April 3, likely driving a fresh wave of social media engagement and global viewing metrics for Nollywood.

Market analysts will be watching to see if the Netflix release of Behind the Scenes triggers a spike in viewership for Akindele’s older catalog on various streaming platforms.

Akindele is expected to begin early development or promotional teases for her next major theatrical release slated for the December 2026 holiday window.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Funke Akindele has perfected the “Cinema-First” revenue model. By maximizing theatrical earnings to a record-breaking ₦2.7 billion before moving to a global streamer like Netflix, she has demonstrated that Nollywood films can achieve massive local profitability while maintaining high demand for international distribution.