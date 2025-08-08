NCAA Petitions AGF And IGP To Investigate K1 De Ultimate Over Disruptive Incident On ValueJet Flight

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has formally submitted a petition to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police, seeking an official investigation and subsequent prosecution of legendary Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate.

This action stems from an incident that reportedly took place on a ValueJet domestic flight on Tuesday, during which the veteran artist was allegedly involved in behaviour that violated civil aviation regulations and disrupted normal flight procedures.

According to a statement released by the NCAA on Thursday, the Authority has requested a comprehensive probe into the matter. The petition urges both the AGF and the IGP to begin legal proceedings against the artist in accordance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCAR) 2023 and any other relevant statutory frameworks.

The regulatory body claims that K1 De Ultimate’s conduct aboard ValueJet flight VK201 constituted a direct breach of aviation safety standards, prompting urgent action to uphold the integrity of the country’s airspace and flight operations.

As part of its initial response, NCAA Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo, has issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), recommending the temporary placement of K1 De Ultimate on a national No-Fly List. This measure, the Authority says, is to remain effective pending the conclusion of the investigation into the incident.

The advisory is aligned with international best practices in aviation safety management, which emphasize the protection of crew, passengers, and aircraft operations from any form of interference or threat.

The statement reads in part: “In a letter addressed to both the Attorney-General and the Inspector-General of Police, the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 and all other applicable laws.”

Further emphasizing the seriousness of the issue, the NCAA reiterated that it expects full compliance with established aviation safety protocols from all passengers, regardless of social status, celebrity influence, or public image.

“In light of growing public concern, the Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, has also issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria, urging the immediate institution of a No-Fly List for K1 De Ultimate on all commercial flights, pending the outcome of official investigations,” the statement added.

The NCAA concluded by reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance toward misconduct within Nigeria’s aviation space. “We are committed to ensuring that the integrity and discipline of the aviation industry are preserved. No individual, no matter how prominent, will be allowed to endanger the lives of others or compromise flight operations.”