FG Set To Decriminalise Attempted Suicide

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to decriminalising attempted suicide in Nigeria, with December 2025 set as the target date for the reform. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a press briefing to mark the 2025 World Suicide Prevention Day, themed “Changing the narrative on suicide, creating hope through action.”

Pate, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, explained that criminalising attempted suicide under Sections 327 and 231 of the Criminal and Penal Codes has discouraged many distressed Nigerians from seeking help and worsened stigmatisation.

“Increased awareness, early identification of warning signs, improved access to mental health care, and compassionate community support can significantly reduce suicide rates,” he said.

To drive the reform, the government inaugurated a National Taskforce on the Decriminalisation of Attempted Suicide in October 2024, chaired by Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe, with a mandate to transition from punishment to a public health–oriented response.

The minister confirmed that a government white paper and a draft amendment to the National Mental Health Act 2021 have been finalised. The amendment bill seeks to repeal punitive provisions and align Nigeria with global best practices.

“I have reviewed and adopted the draft documents as the official position of the ministry,” Pate said, noting that engagements with the Attorney-General are ongoing before an Executive Bill is presented to the Federal Executive Council.

Other speakers, including officials from the National Mental Health Programme and the Clinton Health Access Initiative, stressed that criminalising suicide attempts worsens stigma, urging compassion-driven reforms to save lives.