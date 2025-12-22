FRSC Deploys Officers, Tow Trucks To Ease Abuja–Lokoja Gridlock

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed additional officers and tow trucks along the Abuja–Lokoja Road to ease persistent traffic gridlock and ensure the swift removal of obstructions.

The directive was issued by the FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr. Shehu Mohammed, according to a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide.

Mohammed said the deployment forms part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic management and guarantee the safety of road users, particularly during the current period of increased vehicular movement.

He explained that congestion on the corridor has been driven largely by a surge in traffic volume, combined with multiple construction points along the route. The situation, he added, has been worsened by lane indiscipline and the actions of impatient motorists who drive against traffic, especially around construction zones where diversions are in place.

According to the corps marshal, the additional personnel and towing equipment are intended to strengthen traffic control, enforce discipline and ensure that broken-down vehicles and other obstructions are promptly cleared to restore free flow of traffic.

Mohammed urged motorists travelling on the Abuja–Lokoja Road during the festive season to cooperate fully with FRSC personnel and other traffic managers on duty, stressing that adherence to traffic rules and lawful instructions would help reduce delays and prevent crashes.

He reassured road users of the FRSC’s commitment to sustained monitoring and intervention to ensure safer and smoother travel on the route.