U.S. Commits $5.1bn To Nigeria In Landmark Five-Year Healthcare Cooperation Agreement

The United States Government has formalised a wide-ranging five-year bilateral healthcare cooperation agreement with Nigeria valued at $5.1 billion, marking one of the most significant health-sector partnerships between both countries to date.

The agreement, structured as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was announced in a statement released by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria via its official X platform on Sunday. According to the statement, the partnership is designed to advance the objectives of the U.S. government’s America First Global Health Strategy while strengthening Nigeria’s domestic healthcare delivery framework.

A central pillar of the MoU is a $200 million commitment by the United States targeted at more than 900 Christian faith-based healthcare facilities operating across Nigeria. These facilities, many of which are located in rural and underserved communities, play a pivotal role in delivering frontline health services to millions of Nigerians.

The U.S. Mission noted that faith-based healthcare providers account for roughly 10 per cent of Nigeria’s healthcare institutions but serve over 30 per cent of the country’s estimated 230 million population, particularly in hard-to-reach areas where access to public healthcare remains limited.

Beyond the faith-based intervention, the agreement outlines a broader co-investment framework aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s overall health system. The MoU covers integrated healthcare services including HIV/AIDS treatment, tuberculosis control, malaria prevention, as well as maternal, newborn, and child health programmes.

According to the statement, the United States intends to contribute approximately $2.1 billion under the agreement, while Nigeria has committed to investing $3 billion in new domestic health spending over the five-year period. This funding structure represents the largest co-investment by any country under the America First Global Health Strategy.

U.S. officials emphasised that the timing of the agreement is particularly critical, given Nigeria’s ongoing public health challenges. The country continues to grapple with one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates globally and carries nearly 30 per cent of the world’s malaria burden.

The U.S. Mission stated that the investment is expected to yield mutual benefits by improving health outcomes in Nigeria while enhancing global health security, which it said ultimately protects both Nigerian and American lives and deepens bilateral relations between the two countries.

“This five-year MoU is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system, save lives, and contribute to a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America,” the statement said.

However, the agreement is subject to broader U.S. foreign policy considerations. The statement clarified that, consistent with U.S. foreign assistance protocols, the President and Secretary of State retain the authority to pause or discontinue programmes that do not align with U.S. national interests.

The healthcare cooperation deal also comes against the backdrop of recent policy shifts in Washington, including the termination of certain global aid programmes under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) during President Donald Trump’s administration.