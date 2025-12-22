Umahi Restores Traffic On Abuja–Lokoja Highway

Normal traffic flow has been restored on the Abuja–Lokoja Highway following a blockade caused by a standoff between truck drivers and military personnel over the weekend.

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, announced the development on Sunday, following days of gridlock that left travellers stranded along the busy corridor during the festive period.

The blockade reportedly followed an incident involving the smashing of a truck’s windscreen, which led truck drivers to block sections of the highway in protest. The action resulted in long delays for motorists travelling towards Lokoja and other destinations.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Works, Mohammed Ahmed, the ministry said the minister’s intervention helped to calm tensions and restore normalcy.

Umahi directed the immediate opening of completed sections of the expressway and approved the deployment of necessary measures to ease congestion and restore free movement. The directive was implemented on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The Federal Controller of Works in Kogi State, Engr. Patiko Isah, said traffic flow was fully restored at about 2:00 a.m. through joint efforts by the Field Headquarters, the Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agencies.

Umahi urged motorists to remain patient and cautious, particularly during the peak holiday travel period. He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring safe and efficient road transportation nationwide and wished Nigerians a peaceful festive season.