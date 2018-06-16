Froemer Governor, Oshiomhole Denies Dictatorial Traits

Former governor of Edo State and an aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has debunked allegations from some quarters that he is a dictator.

Oshiomhole expaliend that he got the support of APC governors and other party leaders across the country because they understand the type of person he is.

Oshiomhole who reiterated his loyalty to the party said he would exercise his persuasive powers and negotiating skilling in resolving the crisis in the party.

The former Edo Governor who spoke in an interview with newsmen said majority of the party leaders supporting his aspiration believed he would improve the fortunes of the APC.

Comrade Oshiomhole said he has never exercised dictatorial powers but persuasive powers and negotiating skills.

According to him, “If I have prominent people from the North, prominent people from the South, East and West it means I will be the center. No one will say if not for my support you would not have been there. If you are a product of one section then you might remain detained by that section if you feel that to return that office you must service that section because it is your support base. But when you have the privilege of a broad support, from many leaders then no one leader will say I put you there you must listen to me.

“But let me also say is that what is also qualitatively different about this support is that there is no question about what is influencing this support because conventionally in our political environment, we hear that those who has the deepest pocket tends to buy the support. But these support is being offered from people who cannot be procured which tells you it is flowing from the knowledge of my person.

“Because I have been fortunate to work with all the governors, including past governors. Those I did not meet in office I met them when I was President of the NLC, we had engaged on one to one so they know what I stand for. So they offered this support based on their understanding of my person and not inducement and that makes a difference.

“Some of the things I learnt in the labour union is negotiations and never dictatorial because even though I was the President of the NLC, I cannot even control my deputy because he was voted the same manner I was elected. In the NLC you must listen to everybody unlike in government where as an executive you can dictate decisions.”