Fresh FM Building Partial Demolition a Price for Honesty – Samson Akindele

A radio station owned by a musical maestro, Yinka Ayefele, believes the demolition of a part of its building by the Oyo State government is a result of its honesty.

The Head of News, Fresh FM, Samson Akindele, said this on Wednesday during his appearance on Channels Television’sbreakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

Mr Akindele wondered why the government could have carried out the action, claiming it had been coming to the media outfit for campaigns and programmes, service he said they offered at no cost in some cases.

He also faulted the government’s action, saying that there had been some interactions between the management of Fresh FM and relevant government agencies in the state before the incident took place.

Giving an insight into the demolition, the journalist said, “On Monday last week, we got a three-day demolition notice and that was to lapse on Wednesday.

“So, we were left with no choice than to begin to ask questions but before answers could be acquired, the demolition team came in the wee hours of Sunday and they did what they said they were coming to do.”

Akindele said the radio station had approached a court to stop the demolition from taking place and the court gave an injunction and ordered that the defendant should be served.

He argued that the injunction notice was served on the government through a courier agency while a signed copy was sent to them.

The Head of News claimed that some armed security operatives at the scene of the incident chased fleeing staff of the radio station back into the building while the demolition was ongoing.

He said the employees, however, forced their way out of the building through the office of their chairman.

The demolition of Ayefele’s Music House in Ibadan was condemned by individuals and groups such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)