FreeVDM: Protesters Storm GTBank Headquarters In Abuja Over Arrest Of Social Media Activist

A group of demonstrators on Monday besieged the Abuja headquarters of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), calling for the immediate release of popular social media activist, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Chanting solidarity slogans and holding placards with inscriptions such as “Activism is not a sin,” “VDM is the masses’ liberator,” and “VDM has committed no offence,” the protesters demanded an end to what they described as the targeted harassment of the controversial influencer.

Otse was recently arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged cyberstalking offences. His detention has since stirred public outrage and speculation, with some critics accusing GTBank of being complicit in the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, who is representing Otse, alleged that his client was apprehended by EFCC agents within the bank’s premises. However, GTBank has denied the claim, releasing CCTV footage to counter the allegation. The video, which shows VDM exiting the banking hall and walking toward the car park moments before his arrest, does not capture the moment of apprehension itself — a gap the bank attributed to camera coverage limitations.

Otse has had multiple brushes with the law in recent months. In May 2024, he was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on five counts of cyberstalking, including allegations of online harassment directed at the Nigeria Police Force and Nollywood actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded pending a bail hearing.

In a separate case in November 2024, Otse was again arraigned before an Abuja Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges of impersonation. Prosecutors accused him of unlawfully dressing as a police officer and presenting himself as one. He denied the charges and was granted bail in the sum of ₦2 million.

While the EFCC has not issued a detailed statement on the latest arrest, the incident has reignited debates on digital activism, press freedom, and the treatment of online critics in Nigeria.

As of the time of this report, calls for Otse’s release continue to gain momentum on social media platforms, with the hashtag #FreeVDM trending across the country.