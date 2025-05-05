Airtel Africa Partners With Spacex’s Starlink To Expand Internet Coverage Across The Continent

Airtel Africa has entered into a strategic agreement with SpaceX to leverage its Starlink satellite technology in a bid to expand high-speed internet access across the continent, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

The partnership will enable Airtel, which serves over 163 million subscribers across multiple African countries, to utilise Starlink’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite network to enhance connectivity for individuals, enterprises, and socio-economic communities. The deal marks a major milestone in efforts to bridge the digital divide and deepen broadband penetration on the continent.

Commenting on the development, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to unlocking Africa’s digital potential through innovation and collaboration.

“This partnership with SpaceX is a significant step to demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing Africa’s digital economy through strategic investments and partnerships,” Taldar stated. “Next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every individual, business, and community have reliable and affordable voice and data connectivity, even in the most remote and currently under-served parts of Africa.”

Starlink, a satellite internet service developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has rapidly expanded its footprint across Africa and is currently operational in more than 20 countries on the continent. Its constellation of LEO satellites provides faster, more reliable internet compared to traditional satellite services, especially in areas where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Chad Gibbs, SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Business Operations, said the agreement underscores Starlink’s vision of broadening digital access in partnership with leading telecom operators.

“Starlink is available in more than 20 African markets, and this agreement with Airtel highlights how, once licensed, Starlink welcomes the opportunity to join forces with important industry leaders to ensure as many people as possible can benefit from Starlink’s presence,” Gibbs said.

Starlink has quickly emerged as a major player in Nigeria’s internet landscape, becoming the second-largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the country within two years of launch. Its disruptive model—powered by SpaceX rockets—offers a viable solution to Africa’s connectivity challenges, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Industry analysts say the Airtel-Starlink alliance has the potential to significantly accelerate digital inclusion on the continent, especially at a time when demand for internet access is growing rapidly, but infrastructure gaps persist.