Frank Edoho Quits As Anchor of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’

The widely viewed game show , Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, which recently lost its long-time sponsor, MTN Nigeria, is making a return on air with a new sponsor, Airopay.

The producers of the show also announced that after 13 years of hosting the show, the famed broadcaster, Frank Edoho, would be dropped as anchor and substituted by someone yet to be made known.

One of the organisers of the show said dropping Edoho was an amicable agreement

“The only difference about the show is that the star prize money has reduced from N10m to N5m. Also, it is very likely that we are not going to use Frank Edoho as our anchor. We are not dropping him because we had any issue with him. I think he feels it is time to go and find other endeavours”, he added.