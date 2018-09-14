Fox News Show “Outnumbered” Criticizes Trump over ‘Distasteful’ Comment on Puerto Rico

A panel on the Fox News show “Outnumbered” criticized President Donald Trump Thursday for denying that hurricanes last fall resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico.

“Five states have declared a state of emergency … Ten million people in the path of Florence,” exclaimed co-host Melissa Francis, referring to states bracing for Hurricane Florence’s anticipated Carolina landfall on Friday.

“Instead, they’re fighting back and forth about what happened in Puerto Rico,” Francis continued. “It is incredibly distasteful. I don’t know why the president weighed in on this one.”

Contributor Steve Hilton chimed in to say that Trump’s remarks were “unseemly,” and that “this political argument is really unnecessary.”

“What are we doing?” Hilton asked.

The conversation followed Trump’s tweets earlier in the day accusing Democrats of making up “really large numbers” of Puerto Rico deaths in an effort to make him “look as bad as possible.” Trump has been bragging about his administration’s response to last year’s hurricanes in recent days amid predictions for Hurricane Florence.