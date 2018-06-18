Former Artiste of Defunct Music Band ‘Fellyx and Mozzyx’ Dies

The Nigerian music industry is once again bereaved days after the demise of Reggae musician, Ras Kimono.

Mozzyx, one half of the defunct pop group, ‘Fellyx and Mozzyx’ is dead.

The talented singer who passed on at the of 49 in his Lagos home had fought a kidney ailment for about 7 years and was preparing for a kidney transplant and hip bone replacement surgery before his demise.

Recall that in 2011 Mozzyx was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure and some other complications, such as liver and heart inflammation.

Moses Ochie with his friend and partner ,Felix Eiremiokhae, were known as Fellyx n’ Mozzyx.The sensational music duo made albums like ‘Iziegbe’, ‘Free’ and ‘Ruff n Naked’ which thrilled music lovers in Lagos and beyond in the early 90s’.

Chief Tony Okoroji reacting to the death of the music star said:”This is absolutely overwhelming. To have to deal with this shortly after the loss of Ras Kimono is a big blow. I loved Moses Ochie like a brother. I know that everyone at COSON, especially our General Manager, Mr. Chinedu Chukwuji, also loved Moses. He was incredibly talented and had great respect for everyone. He was a gentleman to the core and a great ambassador of the music profession. I prayed and prayed for his ailment not to have the better of him. Just recently, COSON took active steps to generate resources to support his treatment. Sadly, it appears that our best was not good enough. Our hearts go out to his daughters, the entire Ochie family, his friends and fans. May the gentle and musical soul of Moses Ochie rest in peace”