Foreign Appetite for Nigerian Stocks Surge by 244.36% in August

Stock trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, in August 2017 saw healthy rally as total foreign transactions clmbed significantly by 244.36 percent from N60.50 billion recorded in July to N208.34 billion.

The NSE’s latest FPI report for the Month of August 2017 showed that foreign investors outperformed domestic investors for the first time this year as total domestic transactions increased by 41.05% from N133.65 billion to N188.52 billion within the same period.

An analysis of domestic versus foreign investor participation showed that total transactions at the nation’s bourse increased by 104.41% from N194.15 billion recorded in July 2017 to N396.86billion (about $1.30 billion) in August 2017.

Also, the aggregate value of transactions from January to August 2017 increased by 83.38% from N832.31 billion recorded in 2016 to N1.526 trillion in 2017.

Monthly foreign inflows outpaced outflows as foreign inflows increased by 330.46% from N38.44 billion in July 2017 to N165.47 billion in August 2017. Foreign outflows also increased by 94.33% from N22.06 billion in July 2017 to N42.87 billion in August 2017.