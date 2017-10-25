MEDIA JOB | BBC World Service Graduate Reporter Recruitment

The BBC is an international multimedia broadcaster on radio, TV, online and social networks with a weekly global audience of 320 million. As part of an historic and exciting expansion of BBC Africa, the BBC World Service is launching a new Sports weekly TV programme and innovative digital sport content alongside existing African Sport output.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Reporter, Children’s News, Africa TV

Job Reference: BBC/TP/83016/24600

Location: Lagos

Department: BBC Africa Service

Reports to: Editor, Children’s News

Contract Type: Permanent – Full Time

Job Summary

As part of its new investment in content for Africa, the BBC is launching a new TV and Digital service for children which will explain and help them to make sense of the world they are growing up in. The content will include news stories and features and will tackle issues relevant to young people. We have an exciting opportunity for a dynamic and creative reporter to join our team and shape BBC Africa’s coverage for young people.

The successful candidate will have a strong journalistic background together with lots of ideas for how to engage children in the news

A career at the BBC offers you an opportunity to tell stories that can change lives. The aim of BBC Africa is to showcase the diverse ideas and aspirations from across the continent. They will deliver content and will be expected to contribute innovative ideas, drive the creative vision and present the content.

The Job

The Reporter will work within BBC Africa’s children’s programming team and will play a rucial role creating engaging, youthful and relevant news and current affairs content from Lagos and the surrounding regions. The Reporter will have fresh, innovative and creative ideas and a clear understanding of how to deliver stories for Africa’s youth.

The successful candidate must have: High level spoken and written English and Hausa. A good feel for strong and distinctive stories. Experience of producing content for multi-platform outlets



Responsibilities

To compile and present engaging content offering new perspectives and deeper exploration to stories, interviews, profiles and digital content for a youth audience.

Originate and report compelling news content reports, either online or for TV that will appeal to our target audience – finding innovative ways of treating them and bringing them to life. To write in a clear and engaging way – helping children make sense of the world they live in.

To contribute ideas and pitch original stories with both TV and digital treatments, making sure that they work for online, social and TV platforms.

Direct VT’s to a high standard – ensuring all platforms receive distinct and original content.

Travel within Lagos and across Africa when required – always working in a flexible, appropriate manner.

Ensure all work is carried out in relation to Child Protection policies and Health & Safety guidelines.

To originate, select stories and provide expert coverage for broadcast, fully observing BBC Editorial Guidelines.

Have a good sense of spotting stories and subjects that would trend or go viral digitally.

To act within the framework of overall BBC coverage, especially by Reporters and Producers in the region working for BBC Newsgathering; to maintain co-operative relations and ensure coverage forms part of a coherent overall offer.

To alert Editors to breaking news and be ready to file accurate, immediate on-the-spot reports.

To be prepared to check and advise against coverage when news agencies or other organisations’ reports are unreliable.

To help provide contact numbers, interviewees, set up discussion programmes, and provide other programme material to the BBC.

To maintain regular and clear communication with the African Service and BBC Newsgathering teams so that colleagues are briefed on the Reporter’s movements and contact numbers at all times, through the assignment.

To carry out all BBC instructions regarding business expenditure including timely and accurate filing of expenses claims.

Skills, Knowledge and Experience Required

Substantial previous experience of working in a broadcasting news or factual environment, with strong knowledge of African news and current affairs.

Experience of on air reporting and presentation particularly in video to highest standards. Authoritative microphone voice and ability to communicate effectively to listeners and viewers.

Excellent reporting and film-making skills – the ability to bring news to children in innovative ways that engage, excite and inspire.

Outstanding and fluent spoken and written language skills in English and Hausa and experience in presenting content in those languages.

Excellent writing skills and the ability to create fun, informative news content for children.

Demonstrable in depth knowledge of the audience requirements, and a good understanding of youth issues and the media interests of various age groups.

First class news judgement and a thorough understanding of BBC Editorial Guidelines, media law and Editorial Policy – particularly in relation to children’s issues.

An understanding of the changing broadcast environment and the challenges of the broadband world as it affects children.

A knowledge of and aptitude for information technology skills. A demonstrable interest and proven track record in social media.

Clear and engaging broadcast voice and ability to communicate effectively to viewers and listeners in Africa.

Ability to convey story and programme ideas and to contribute fully to the planning process.

Ability to remain calm when working to deadlines, apply sensible work priorities and pace him/herself through assignments.

Ability to work co-operatively as part of a team and to communicate effectively.

An understanding of BBC Africa and BBC World Service’s aims and objectives and the programme needs of other parts of the BBC.

Competencies:

The following competencies (behaviours and characteristics) have been identified as key to success in the job. Successful candidates are expected to demonstrate these competencies.

Editorial Judgement – demonstrates balanced and objective judgement based on a thorough understanding of BBC Editorial Guidelines, target audience, programme and department objectives.

Makes the right editorial decisions, taking account of conflicting views where necessary. Ability to explain domestic and regional stories to a pan Africa and international audience.

Creative Thinking – able to transform creative ideas into practical reality. Can look at existing situations and problems in novel ways and come up with creative solutions.

Planning and organisation – able to think ahead in order to establish and efficient and appropriate course of action for self and others. Prioritises and plans activities taking into account all the relevant issues and factors such as deadlines, staffing and resources.

Communication – able to get one’s message understood clearly by adopting a range of styles, tools and techniques appropriate to the audience and the nature of the information.

Influencing and persuading – able to present sound and well-reasoned arguments to convince others.

Can draw from a range of strategies to persuade people in a way that results in agreement or behaviour change.

Managing relationships and team working – able to build and maintain effective working relationships with a range of people. Works co-operatively with others to be part of a team, as opposed to working separately or competitively.

Resilience – manages personal effectiveness by managing emotions in the face of pressure, setbacks or when dealing with provocative situations. Demonstrates an approach to work that is characterised by commitment, motivation and energy.

Flexibility – adapts and works effectively with a variety of situations, individuals or groups. Able to understand and appreciate different and opposing perspectives on an issue, to adapt an approach as the requirements of a situation change, and to change or easily accept changes in one’s own organisation or job requirements.

Application Closing Date